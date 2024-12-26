Mass Madness: Man's Christmas Eve Escapades At St. Mary's County Churches Cause Chaos: Sheriff

Deputies arrested Thomas Campbell Bolling Von Goetz, of Avenue, on Dec. 26 following investigations into disruptive and dangerous behavior at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Avenue and St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Leonardtown, authorities announced.

Authorities say Von Goetz first appeared at Holy Angels around 5 p.m. on Dec. 24. He reportedly approached the altar during Mass, dropped an onion in the aisle, and exited the church.

Outside, he allegedly assaulted a parishioner by throwing tangerines at them after he was followed outside.

Later that night, Von Goetz disrupted Midnight Mass at St. Francis Xavier by pouring whiskey into the holy water and threatening harm to those gathered, officials said.

When parishioners attempted to remove him from the building, he swung a whiskey bottle, attempting to strike several individuals, though no one was hurt.

Attendees detained Von Goetz until deputies arrived, and he was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for a medical evaluation.

On Dec. 26, Von Goetz was formally charged with:

Second-degree assault;

Disorderly conduct;

Defacing religious property;

Religious crime against a group;

Obstructing a religious exercise;

Threat of mass violence;

Disturbing the peace.

He is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, pending an appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

