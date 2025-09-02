Masked Minor With Nerf Gun Sparks School Scare In Leonardtown: Sheriff

Deputies were called to Leonardtown Elementary School at about 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2, after a 911 caller reported seeing a masked person possibly carrying a gun near the campus, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived, they immediately secured the school property while administrators initiated safety protocols.

An investigation determined the person was a minor who “did not make any threats and appeared unaware of the concern caused by wearing the mask and carrying a Nerf toy gun so close to the campus,” a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

The juvenile was released to their guardians and no charges were filed. No injuries were reported.

“School safety remains a top priority with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and the prompt report of suspicious activity allowed deputies to resolve the situation quickly and safely,” the agency stated.

