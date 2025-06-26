Loaded AR-15-Style Pistol, Drum Mag Found In Dumpster After St. Mary's Foot Chase: Sheriff

The foot chase happened around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 26, when detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office spotted someone they believed was armed near Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, according to officials.

As deputies moved in, the man bolted and was seen tossing something into a dumpster.

He was stopped shortly after in the 21000 block of Liberty Street and identified as Christopher Ian Bailey, 20, of Leonardtown. He was taken into custody without further incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Inside the dumpster, deputies found a loaded, unserialized AR-15-style pistol with a full magazine and a round in the chamber, authorities said. A nearby backpack contained a loaded 50-round drum magazine for a 9mm handgun.

Bailey was charged with:

Possession of a regulated firearm by a person under 21;

Wearing or carrying a loaded handgun on or about his person;

Handgun on person.

He was booked at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

The investigation is ongoing.

