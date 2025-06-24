Leonardtown Man Learns Fate From Two Judges After Triple Shooting Rampage: State's Attorney

Jontae Lamont Proctor, 22, of Leonardtown, will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced by two separate judges for a three-month shooting spree that included a murder, a restaurant ambush, and gunfire into a home with a child inside, prosecutors in St. Mary’s County announced.

According to State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling, Proctor was sentenced to life in prison plus 94 years of active incarceration following convictions related to three violent incidents across southern Maryland in early 2024.

On Feb. 26, Proctor was involved in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Lexington Park.

Weeks later, on March 13, he fired multiple rounds into a home where a father and child were inside.

Then, on April 2, he shot another man inside a restaurant in California, leaving the victim critically wounded.

Proctor was arrested in May 2024, and was found in possession of a loaded handgun, prosecutors said.

“(Proctor) terrorized our community through repeated and escalating acts of violence over a period of several months,” Sterling said.

“I hope today’s sentence brings some measure of justice and peace to the victims and the family of the young man whose life was senselessly taken.”

The sentencing was split between two judges:

Judge Richard Bernhardt sentenced Proctor to life plus 25 years, with life plus 15 years active incarceration in the homicide case.

Judge Joseph Stanalonis handed down an additional 115-year sentence, with 79 years active incarceration, for the other shootings.

Combined, Proctor’s total sentence is life plus 140 years, with life plus 94 years to serve.

“Our office remains steadfast in our commitment to vigorously prosecute violent criminals and continue to protect the people of St. Mary’s County,” Sterling said.

