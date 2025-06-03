Fair 79°

Leonardtown EMS Stole, Used Fentanyl Meant For Patients In Maryland, Prosecutors Say

A once-trusted paramedic in Maryland is now a convicted drug thief after prosecutors say he siphoned fentanyl from vials meant for emergency patients—and he's facing more trouble in a neighboring county.

 Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff
 Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Department of Emergency Services
 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Thomas Patrick Raley, 40, of Leonardtown, was convicted on Monday, June 2, of possessing fentanyl and theft under $100 in Calvert County District Court, officials announced the next day.

Prosecutors said Raley was working a paid shift at the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department on July 13, 2024, when he removed fentanyl from three vials intended for patients and used the powerful narcotic himself.

The former paramedic was sentenced to one year in jail, with all but 90 days suspended, followed by three years of supervised probation, according to the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.

He's already locked up in neighboring St. Mary’s County, where he faced nearly three dozen criminal charges for allegedly tampering with narcotics boxes and stealing fentanyl vials across multiple medic units while serving as the Chief of Medical Services for the St. Mary’s County government.

In that case, investigators said security seals were broken, narcotics packaging tampered with, and fentanyl vials compromised throughout the county’s emergency response system.

Raley is no longer employed as a paramedic in Calvert County.

