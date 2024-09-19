Juvenile Vandal, Car Thief, Busted For Strong-Arm Robbery Of Backpack In Leonardtown: Sheriff

Deputies from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office were called to investigate a robbery at a business in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road at around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, the victim of the robbery was assaulted by four people in the parking lot of the business, where he had his backpack forcibly removed before the group fled the area, one on a bike, three on foot.

Deputies responding to investigate were able to quickly locate a minor suspect who matched the description provided by witnesses in a nearby residential area.

"While being taken into custody, the juvenile, known to law enforcement due to recent apprehensions for vandalism and motor vehicle theft, assaulted deputies," according to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office.

The search for the remaining three suspects remains under investigation later on Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

