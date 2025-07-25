July 4 Shooting Left 1 Dead, 7 Hurt — Now Maryland Man Faces Life In Prison

Antravon Harmon was found guilty of multiple charges connected to the chaotic shooting that broke out just after midnight on July 5, 2023, during a neighborhood party on Chippewa Boulevard in Salisbury.

Prosecutors said Harmon and another man showed up armed with handguns and confronted a group that included Xavier Maddox.

They opened fire into the crowd, sparking a shootout that left Maddox dead and seven others wounded.

The surviving victims all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Harmon was charged with:

Eight counts of first-degree assault;

Eight counts of use of a firearm in a crime of violence;

Related offenses.

“Senseless acts of violence will not be tolerated in Maryland,” State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “As a result of his violence, Antravon Harmon now faces up to 378 years of incarceration, including a mandatory minimum of 45 years.”

“This conviction reflects our unwavering commitment to holding violent offenders accountable and protecting our community,” Dykes added.

He was found guilty on Monday, July 21, after a five-day trial. Sentencing was postponed pending a pre-sentence investigation.

He remains in custody.

