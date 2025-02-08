Deputies responded to the 28000 block of Point Lookout Road on shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, where they found a two-vehicle crash involving a 2023 Zhilong BWS motor scooter and a 2023 Nissan Versa, police said.

The St. Mary’s County Collision Reconstruction Unit determined that Leonardtown resident Joseph Louis Young attempted to cross Point Lookout Road but failed to yield the right-of-way, leading to the crash.

Young was ejected from the scooter and taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Detectives do not believe speed, alcohol, or drugs played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.

