Mechanicsville resident James Roy Chase is behind bars after an investigation by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, authorities announced on Thursday.

Chase was arrested on Friday, Sept. 5, after detectives executed residential and body search warrants at an apartment in the 28000 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown.

During the search, investigators said they recovered suspected crack cocaine, a knife with suspected residue, controlled dangerous substance (CDS) paraphernalia, and multiple rounds of .270-caliber rifle ammunition.

Deputies said the paraphernalia was found in rooms throughout the residence — including inside the bedroom of a 3-year-old child.

Chase was charged with:

Possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia;

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance;

Unlawful possession of CDS production equipment;

Possession of ammunition while prohibited from possessing a regulated firearm due to a prior felony conviction.

He was also charged with one count of child neglect, according to the sheriff’s office.

