Illegal Procedures Performed On Malnourished Dogs In Charlotte Hall Cruelty Case: Sheriff

Two people are facing serious charges after members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office rescued dozens of dogs who were living in "unsafe and unhealthy conditions," authorities announced.

Kelvin Lovern Shepherd and Dominique Tiasha Parrish

 Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff
Kelvin Lovern Shepherd, 51, and Dominique Tiasha Parrish, 35, both of Charlotte Hall, were taken into custody following an extensive investigation that concluded on Wednesday with their arrests for animal cruelty.

On Jan. 15, deputies responded to a home in the 30000 block of Gershwin Road in Charlotte Hall to probe a suspected animal cruelty case.

Upon arrival, deputies found dogs malnourished, underweight, and lacking medical care, many of them victims of illegal procedures allegedly performed on-site, according to the sheriff's office.

In total, 36 dogs were rescued from the residence and taken to the St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption and Resource Care Center for evaluation and treatment.

Shepherd and Parrish are now facing multiple charges that include: 

  • Aggravated animal cruelty;

  • Animal cruelty;
  • Unlawful surgery on a dog.

During the search, deputies also discovered a Ruger 9mm handgun and ammunition. Shepherd, who is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior conviction for a disqualifying crime of violence, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

The case remains under investigation.

