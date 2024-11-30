Fair 37°

Heavily Armed Man In Body Armor Forces His Way Into Great Mills Home, Sheriff Says

A Fort Washington man wearing body armor and packing multiple weapons was arrested after breaking into a Great Mills home and attacking the victim, St. Mary’s County authorities announced.

Robert Hyatt

 Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff
Deputies responded to the 45000 block of Military Lane after a frantic 911 call from the victim shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29. 

The caller reported that a man was attempting to force his way into the residence, with loud noises captured in the background during the call, a spokesperson from the St. Mary's County Sherif's Office said.

When deputies arrived, Robert Eric Hyatt Jr., 38, surrendered without incident, they said, and at the time he was detained, Hyatt was found carrying a 9mm handgun, brass knuckles, and a large knife while sporting bulletproof armor.

Inside the home, deputies found the victim on a balcony with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a laceration to the head. 

The victim was airlifted to an area hospital by Maryland State Police Aviation Command, authorities said.

Hyatt was arrested and charged with:

  • Attempted first-degree murder;
  • Attempted second-degree murder;
  • First-degree assault;
  • Second-degree assault;
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;
  • Wearing bulletproof armor in the commission of a violent crime;
  • Concealing a dangerous weapon;
  • Multiple burglary-related offenses.

Hyatt is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

The case remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, led by Detective Benjamin Raley. Anyone with information is urged to call 301-475-4200, ext. 8076, or email Benjamin.Raley@stmaryscountymd.gov.

