Glenn Fitzgerald Fenwick, 63, is behind bars following what was described by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office as "an extensive investigation into suspected drug-related activities."

According to officials, on Friday, Aug. 22, members of the sheriff's office executed search and seizure warrants at a home in the 26000 block of Loveville Road in Mechanicsville, where they apprehended Fenwick.

During those searches, investigators say that detectives located and seized a quantity of crack cocaine, two suspected fentanyl pills, CDS-related paraphernalia, and a loaded Polymer 80 regulated firearm.

Fenwick was charged with 13 counts, including

Possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime;

Possession of ammunition after being prohibited from possessing a regulated firearm;

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance: fentanyl;

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance: cocaine;

Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous; substance in a sufficient quantity to reasonably indicate an intent to distribute;

Wear/carry/transport a loaded handgun on person;

Possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony;

Possession of an unserialized firearm;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/crime of violence;

Knowingly possessing a firearm after being convicted of a disqualifying crime;

Manufacture/distribute/possess digital scales with suspected cocaine residue;

Possession of a regulated firearm after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute narcotics.

He was taken to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and held without bond. The investigation remains ongoing.

