Driver Killed, Another Airlifted After Head-On Route 5 Crash In Leonardtown, Sheriff Says

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on May 21, near the intersection of Point Lookout Road (MD Route 5) and St. Margarets Drive, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene and found that a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2011 Ford Econoline van had collided head-on.

Investigators say the Chevy, driven by Charles Latham, 48, of Lexington Park, was heading northbound when it crossed the center line and struck the southbound van.

Latham was airlifted by helicopter to a regional trauma center. The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

The St. Mary’s County Collision Reconstruction Unit took over the investigation, and detectives say a medical emergency is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact investigators.

