Driver Airlifted To Hospital Following Head-On, Multi-Vehicle Crash In Leonardtown: Sheriff

Andrew Jason Causey, 44, of Solomons, had to be extricated from his vehicle and airlifted to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle crash, according to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported shortly after 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8 in the northbound lanes of the 22000 block of Three Notch Road that left Causey trapped inside his Ford Focus.

Investigators say that Causey was driving south in the northbound lanes when he struck a black Ram 1500 being driven by a 35-year-old Hollywood man head-on.

A third vehicle was unable to avoid the crash and struck the Ram, causing minor damage. A fourth was also damaged by debris.

Causey was extricated from his vehicle by the Bay District Fire Department and flown to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

According to the sheriff's office, speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

