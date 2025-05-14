Donell Davonne Rothwell, 54, who has no fixed address, is accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in St. Mary's County, stealing credit cards and valuables, and using them to shop at local stores, according to the sheriff's office.

Now, he faces a total 46 criminal charges.

Deputies took Rothwell into custody last month following a rash of reports of thefts from unattended vehicles, officials said.

During a canvas of local businesses and neighborhoods in Lexington Park and California, investigators say they found evidence linking Rothwell to the vehicle break-ins, resulting in his arrest.

This week, detectives filed additional charges, including:

Eight counts of rogue and vagabond;

Three counts of theft less than $100;

Four counts of theft of $100 to less than $1,500;

Three counts of credit card theft;

Two counts of credit card theft less than $100;

Credit card theft $100 to less than $1,500;

Felony theft scheme of $1,500 to less than $25,000.

Rothwell is being held without bond at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, pending trial, officials said.

