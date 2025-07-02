Deputy Mark Porter, a retired sergeant, died on Tuesday, July 1, while on the job, the agency confirmed Wednesday.

“With deep sadness and profound respect, Sheriff Steve Hall and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announce the line-of-duty death of Deputy Mark Porter, retired sergeant,” the department said.

Deputy Porter, 60, was “one of the longest-serving sworn deputies in the agency” and was “known for his steadfast commitment, integrity, and decades of honorable service to the citizens of St. Mary’s County,” according to officials.

“This is a heartbreaking day for our agency,” Hall said. “Deputy Mark Porter was dedicated to others; for him, policing was his life.

"His legacy is one of quiet strength, faithful service, and unwavering duty. We are devastated by his loss and hold his family, friends, and fellow deputies in our thoughts and prayers.”

According to the sheriff's office, Porter retired in 2022 after more than 34 years of service. After a brief break, “he returned as a contract deputy and continued to serve until his passing.”

The department said Porter’s death appears to be medically related. No foul play is suspected.

Now, the circumstances of his death will be "reviewed in accordance with state protocols and standard procedures.”

A memorial tribute for those wishing to express condolences or support is available in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown.

Flags at Sheriff’s Office facilities are being lowered to half-staff in Deputy Porter’s memory. Funeral and memorial arrangements will be announced once finalized in coordination with Deputy Porter’s family.

