The St. Mary’s County community is preparing to say goodbye to one of its longest-serving deputies, Sgt. Mark Porter, who died in the line of duty on Tuesday, July 1.

Porter, 60, retired in 2022 after more than 34 years of service with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

He returned shortly after as a contract deputy and continued working until his death.

The sheriff’s office said Porter’s death appears to be medically related and no foul play is suspected.

“This is a heartbreaking day for our agency,” Sheriff Steve Hall previously said. “Deputy Mark Porter was dedicated to others; for him, policing was his life.

"His legacy is one of quiet strength, faithful service, and unwavering duty. We are devastated by his loss and hold his family, friends, and fellow deputies in our thoughts and prayers.”

Members of the public are invited to attend the services or safely observe the funeral procession to pay their respects.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 8, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, located at 41590 Fenwick St. in Leonardtown.

Prayers will be recited at 7 p.m., with funeral services scheduled for Wednesday, July 9, at 10 a.m. at the same location.

A procession to the graveside services at Charles Memorial Gardens will follow at approximately 11 a.m. at 26325 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown.

Due to limited parking at the cemetery, attendees are encouraged to park at the Shops at Breton Bay shopping center.

The funeral procession will depart Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and travel along Lawrence Avenue, Tudor Hall Road, Camalier Drive, Courthouse Drive, Washington Street, Baldridge Street, Leonard Hall Drive through the Governmental Center, then exit onto Hollywood Road and continue northbound on Route 5 through Leonardtown before arriving at Charles Memorial Gardens.

Residents are invited to respectfully observe the procession from sidewalks in Leonardtown, within the Governmental Center, or other safe areas.

Authorities ask that no one stand in the roadway and that all traffic safety directions be followed.

Motorists should expect increased traffic in and around Leonardtown beginning at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Temporary road closures and delays will occur between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Emergency vehicles and traffic crews will assist along the route.

Due to the potential impact of Tropical Storm Chantal, the location of the funeral may change, officials cautioned.

In the event of inclement weather, services may be moved to the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department at 24801 MD-235 in Hollywood.

Any changes will be announced by noon on July 8 via the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office social media accounts.

Porter was remembered as “a steady presence, quiet leader, and unwavering public servant.”

A memorial tribute remains available for public condolences at the sheriff’s office headquarters lobby on Leonard Hall Drive, and flags at agency facilities are flying at half-staff in his honor.

“We honor Sgt. Porter’s life, legacy, and the profound impact he made through decades of faithful service,” the agency said.

"He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and the community he served so faithfully."

