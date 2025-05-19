Deadly Carbon Monoxide Leak In Lexington Park Sends Multiple First Responders To Hospital

It happened just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 17, when emergency crews rushed to a home on Ventura Way in Lexington Park after getting a 911 call about a man struggling to breathe, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies and EMS crews got to the scene, they quickly detected dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide, officials said.

Inside the home, first responders found two victims, officials said. One was rushed to a nearby hospital. The other was pulled out unresponsive as deputies and EMS crews performed CPR.

Despite their efforts, that resident was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Several deputies, firefighters, and paramedics were also exposed to the gas and had to be taken to local hospitals for treatment and observation, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

