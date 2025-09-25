Hollywood resident Dayarria Qwantara Da Asia Faxon, 20, is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a woman during an altercation on Wednesday, according to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, deputies were called to investigate an apparent stabbing incident in Hollywood.

Investigators learned the woman had been injured during a fight at a home on the 24000 block of Morgan Road before leaving the scene. Deputies said she was found several blocks away and flown to an area hospital as a precaution and remained in stable condition Thursday.

Faxon was identified as the stabbing suspect and was subsequently arrested. She was charged with first- and second-degree assault.

She is being held at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown pending a bond hearing, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

