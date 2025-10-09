Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were called around 4:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8, to the area of Sugar Hole Road and Old Trappe Lane in Bushwood for a report of a motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

According to investigators, Dale Lee Buckler, of Bushwood, was driving a 2008 Ford Ranger west on Sugar Hole Road when, for unknown reasons, the truck left the roadway to the left, struck a driveway culvert and an embankment before rolling over and coming to rest upright.

Buckler was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to handle the investigation due to the seriousness of the crash. Detectives said alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or events leading up to it is asked to contact Cpl. Rachael Owens with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

