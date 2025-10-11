Brawl Inside Leonardtown Lounge Ends In Gunfire; Two Shot As Crowd Flees, Police Say

Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Action Lounge and Billiards in the 25000 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown for reports of a large fight involving multiple people, according to officials.

While deputies were en route, calls came in reporting gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found the crowd scattering as people ran from the parking lot. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and took over the case.

A short time later, two people with gunshot wounds showed up at a nearby hospital. Both are expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said.

In an update Saturday morning, investigators confirmed that the altercation began inside the lounge and then spilled into the parking lot, where the shooting occurred.

Detectives are still piecing together what led up to the gunfire and are interviewing witnesses and reviewing evidence.

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

