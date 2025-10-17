Antravon Harmon, 28, of Salisbury, was sentenced to 258 years in prison, including 45 years without the possibility of parole, after being convicted of multiple counts of assault and other offenses, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Oct. 17.

The sentence followed a five-day jury trial held in July 2025 before Judge Matthew Maciarello in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County. Harmon remained in custody after his conviction until Thursday’s sentencing.

According to prosecutors, the violence broke out during a July 4, 2023 neighborhood block party in the area of Chippewa and Kiowa Avenue.

Shortly after midnight, Harmon and an associate armed themselves with handguns and began walking down Chippewa Boulevard, where they encountered Xavier Maddox and several others.

Harmon and his associate brandished and fired their weapons into the crowd, sparking what investigators called a multi-person gunfight that sent partygoers running for cover.

The gunfire left Xavier Maddox dead and seven others wounded, authorities said.

Harmon was convicted of:

Eight counts of first-degree assault;

Eight counts of firearm use in a crime of violence;

Related firearms offenses.

He was sentenced to a total of 258 years, with 45 years to be served without the possibility of parole.

“This violence in our community causes endless pain and suffering and must stop," Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes said.

"For the sake of the victims in this case and all the law-abiding citizens of Wicomico County, I hope the court’s sentence today will serve as notice to those who would inflict this harm on others that there is a price to pay for such action.”

