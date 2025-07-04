Yariel M. Fuentes-Reyes, 19, of Laurel, was busted at his home on Thursday, July 3, during a coordinated takedown involving state and local agencies, Maryland State Police said.

Investigators say the search warrant, executed by the Maryland Car Rally Task Force, Philadelphia Police, and MSP’s Special Tactical Assault Team Element (STATE), led to the discovery of a Polymer 80 handgun without a serial number.

Fuentes-Reyes was hit with two misdemeanor charges in Maryland — including possession of a firearm by a minor — and taken to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center for processing.

The takedown stems from an ongoing investigation into the massive, unauthorized car rally that took over streets in Philadelphia during Super Bowl LVIII earlier this year, according to police.

Fuentes-Reyes is set to be extradited to Pennsylvania, where he faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges connected to the rally chaos, officials said.

“The Maryland Car Rally Task Force will continue to crack down on reckless, unsanctioned car rallies that pose a threat to public safety,” a spokesperson said. The task force includes MSP and multiple law enforcement agencies from across central Maryland.

