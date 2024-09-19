Winning $100K Scratcher Sold At Laurel Liquor Store Has Lottery Player Eyeing Bigger Prizes

"Alex the Great," a Laurel resident who chose a royal moniker while remaining anonymous, is feeling lucky - but wants to get luckier - after winning the top prize playing the 8th Edition of the $100,000 Crossword game on a ticket he picked up at a local liquor store.

"I’ve been playing the Lottery for years," he mused while collecting his cash this week. "I enjoy trying out different games because they all offer different ways to win and have fun.”

He had a little more fun playing the scratch-off game he purchased at All Saints Liquor while picking up snacks and drinks for his family in Laurel.

The Lottery player said that he grabbed his food and drink, and decided to add a few scratchers to his bag, which, ultimately, more than paid for his purchase.

Later that night, "Alex the Great" said that after dinner he decided to test his luck, and quickly realized he had a winner, though he was initially unsure of the prize amount, so her returned to All Saints Liquor to ask an employee for a second set of eyes.

Sure enough, it was a six-figure jackpot.

"The news was amazing," he stated. "I stood there in shock," he recalled, stating that h had only ever won a few thousand dollars during his Lottery days, leaving him stunned at the unexpected windfall.

A new home may be in store for "Alex the Great," he says, though his days playing the Lottery are just the beginning, as he "wants to win $1 million next," he exclaimed.

The 8th Edition of the $100,000 Crossword game went on sale in June with 10 $100,000 jackpots available for Lottery players. "Alex the Great" claimed just the second top prize since it was put on shelves in June.

All Saints Liquor has been the place to play for Lottery players, with the $100,000 win coming just months after a winning $162,000 Fast Play ticket was sold at the same location.

The store will also receive a $1,000 bonus from Maryland Lottery for selling the top-prize ticket.

