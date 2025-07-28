The Prince George’s County Police Department says the 33-year-old from Greenbelt was fatally shot on Friday night, July 25, in Laurel.

At approximately 10:20 p.m., officers responded to the 13200 block of Laurel Bowie Road in the unincorporated section of Laurel, where they found Askew suffering from gunshot wounds in the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Detectives with the department’s Homicide Unit are working to identify a suspect or suspects and determine a motive as of Monday morning.

While police continue investigating, Askew’s family is left reeling from what they called a “senseless” killing — one that ripped away the man they affectionately called “Little.”

“William Denard Askew, affectionately known as ‘Little,’ was senselessly shot and killed in Laurel, Maryland, at just 33 years old,” his aunt, Kathryn Vaughn, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign created to help his mother lay him to rest.

“He was a beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle, and friend — but more than anything, he was the heart of our family.”

According to Vaughn, Askew was “a kind spirit, an infectious smile, a playful sense of humor, and an unmatched love for those closest to him.” She said he cherished time with his three nephews and made everyone around him feel special.

Askew’s mother, Kimberly Spivey, is “completely devastated — overwhelmed with grief and unable to face the burden of laying her son to rest alone,” the family said.

The fundraiser was created on her behalf.

“William’s life was full of love, laughter, and purpose,” Vaughn wrote. “He brought people together, uplifted others, and left behind memories we’ll cherish forever.”

In a public post, Wayne Farrell Lee, who identified himself as Askew’s father, said:

“I just lost my son. Can’t explain the pain I’m feeling at this moment. We all have to do better. Please pray for me and my family.”

Another tribute came from Yalmikia Edmonds, who called Askew “our precious love.”

“Our ‘LITTLE’ was such a kind soul! A sweetheart! An Earth angel! Just the sweetest!!!! Following his daily routine leaving work and some coward took him away from us!!!”

The GoFundMe can be found here.

“William’s life mattered," loved ones said. "His story matters. And he deserves peace — and justice.”

