The Prince William County Police Department released new video of a bike-riding suspect wanted in connection with the murder of 33-year-old William Denard Askew last month.

Askew was heading home from work when a bullet ended his life in the middle of the street.

Now, new details have been released about a person believed to be the gunman who was caught on camera riding through an area gas station.

In the video — which is seen here — the hooded bicyclist can be seen circling around a silver BMW at the station before pedaling away.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspected bike-riding shooter who killed him.

At approximately 10:20 p.m. on Friday, July 25, officers responded to the 13200 block of Laurel Bowie Road in the unincorporated section of Laurel, where they found Askew suffering from gunshot wounds in the roadway.

The Greenbelt resident was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Detectives with the department’s Homicide Unit are still working to identify a suspect or suspects and determine a motive as of Thursday morning, Aug. 7.

While police continue investigating, Askew’s family is left reeling from what they called a “senseless” killing — one that ripped away the man they affectionately called “Little.”

“William Denard Askew, affectionately known as ‘Little,’ was senselessly shot and killed in Laurel, Maryland, at just 33 years old,” his aunt, Kathryn Vaughn, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign created to help his mother lay him to rest.

“He was a beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle, and friend — but more than anything, he was the heart of our family.”

According to Vaughn, Askew was “a kind spirit, an infectious smile, a playful sense of humor, and an unmatched love for those closest to him.” She said he cherished time with his three nephews and made everyone around him feel special.

Askew’s mother, Kimberly Spivey, is “completely devastated — overwhelmed with grief and unable to face the burden of laying her son to rest alone,” the family said.

The fundraiser was created on her behalf.

“William’s life was full of love, laughter, and purpose,” Vaughn wrote. “He brought people together, uplifted others, and left behind memories we’ll cherish forever.”

Another tribute came from Yalmikia Edmonds, who called Askew “our precious love.”

“Our ‘LITTLE’ was such a kind soul! A sweetheart! An Earth angel! Just the sweetest!!!! Following his daily routine leaving work and some coward took him away from us!!!”

The GoFundMe can be found here.

“William’s life mattered," loved ones said. "His story matters. And he deserves peace — and justice.”

