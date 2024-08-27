Two Teens Among Four Hit With Hundreds Of Charges For Gun Shop Burglaries In Prince George's

Between December 2023 and March 2024, officials say that the group is connected to at least 10 incidents in Anne Arundel, Prince George's, and Baltimore counties.

Those charged:

Cy'juan Hemsley , 19, of District Heights, who was charged with 200 counts;

, 19, of District Heights, who was charged with 200 counts; Mahkiya McQuinn -Woodley, 20, of Baltimore, who was charged with 189 counts;

-Woodley, 20, of Baltimore, who was charged with 189 counts; A 17-year-old from Temple Hills who was charged with 199 counts;

from Temple Hills who was charged with 199 counts; A 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro, who was charged with 205 counts.

Both teens are being charged as adults and all four are being held without bail.

"It is deeply troubling that some of those charged are juveniles," Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said. "The use of firearms by young individuals is particularly concerning, and accountability must follow."

Members of the group have been charged for their various roles in the commission of three burglaries and seven attempted burglaries of Federal Firearm Licensee stores.

In addition, one member of the group has been charged with the theft of a motor vehicle.

According to the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the group operated late at night and into the early morning, using a pry bar to attempt to break into the gun stores.

During the successful burglaries, the group stole approximately 81 firearms and 10 firearm replicas, only six of which have been recovered and found in the hands of minors or people prohibited from possessing weapons.

"The perpetrators of these crimes damaged businesses and were responsible for many weapons sold and transferred to individuals prohibited from possessing and carrying firearms, creating an increased danger for our community members," Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad added.

The group was also caught attempting to sell or trade the weapons through social media.

“The reality is these stolen guns made their way into our communities, so it has always been a two-part mission: find those responsible and find the guns," Attorney General Anthony Brown said. "We found the people and hear this: break the law and you will be held accountable.

“Marylanders are tired of crime happening in their communities and they want illegal guns off the streets."

