Two Killed In Separate Overnight Crashes Hours Apart In Howard County: Police

The first crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 31 when a 2013 Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound on Whiskey Bottom Road near Kings Post Court.

Investigators say the driver failed to navigate a curve and struck a tree.

No other vehicles were involved.

The driver, an adult female, was rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where she was pronounced dead.

A minor child, who was in the backseat, was taken to a hospital for a checkup.

Police shut down Whiskey Bottom Road between Kings Post Court and Route 1 for approximately two and a half hours overnight, officials said.

Less than three hours later, at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday moring, police responded to another fatal crash in the 8000 block of Washington Boulevard in Jessup.

According to investigators, a 2013 Nissan Altima was heading northbound when it collided with a dark-colored sedan that was entering the roadway from the Super 8 Motel.

The Altima then left the road, crashing into a telephone pole and fence.

The sedan fled the scene, continuing northbound on Washington Boulevard.

The driver of the Altima, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities closed Washington Boulevard at Lincoln Drive for approximately three and a half hours overnight as they investigated.

Police are investigating all possible contributing factors, including speed and weather conditions, in both collisions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Howard County police.

