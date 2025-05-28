Teen Broke Into 100+ Vehicles In Wild Overnight Maryland Crime Spree, Police Say

A 16-year-old from Beltsville has been arrested after a massive vehicle theft and break-in spree that hit neighborhoods in Laurel, Prince George’s County, and Howard County, police announced Wednesday, May 28.

Laurel Police say the teen was linked to over 100 thefts from vehicles that happened overnight on May 4, during a crime wave that left residents stunned.

Dozens of cars were ransacked or damaged. At least one vehicle was stolen. The teen was arrested this week when police served a search warrant at his home.

Officers say they found the keys to the stolen vehicle used in the spree, plus keys to 25 other vehicles and multiple stolen items.

The teen is facing charges including motor vehicle theft and multiple thefts from auto, police said. Because he’s a juvenile, his name has not been released.

Despite the wild crime spree, the boy was reportedly later released just hours after his initial arrest.

“This investigation is ongoing, and the Laurel Police Department and our law enforcement partners are fully committed to identifying every individual involved and ensuring they are held accountable,” police said.

Detectives are now working to return the stolen items to their rightful owners.

