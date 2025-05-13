She Was Warned—Then Caught Again: Naked Laurel Woman Busted Twice At Same Hotel, Police Say

Charnella Scarlett Rosenthal, 54, of Laurel was placed behind bars after twice causing a naked disturbance at an area hotel, according to the Cumberland Police Department.

Officers were first called on Monday, May 12, to the Hampton Inn on Welton Drive to check on a nude woman wandering the hallways and causing a disturbance, police said.

Officers say they escorted her back to her room and warned her to stay quiet.

About two hours later, police say they were called back to the same hotel for another complaint.

This time, officers say they found Rosenthal, completely naked again, this time trying to get into another guest’s room, according to police.

Rosenthal was arrested on the spot and charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey, and indecent exposure, investigators said.

She was taken to the Allegany County Detention Center and is being held on a temporary commitment after an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

