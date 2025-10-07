Sauvenson Calixte, also known as Venson Biden or Ti Biden, built a loyal following by doing what few others could: breaking down complex US political and world news in a way that Haitian audiences could understand.

Through humor, candor, and compassion, he earned a reputation as a trusted voice — someone who was informed, not inflamed.

Now, that voice has been silenced.

Calixte was reportedly detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and transferred to a Louisiana detention center, according to a post from Haiti Actualités.

The outlet reported that “no official reason for the arrest” has yet been made public.

His wife, Geralda Cadet, confirmed the detention in an emotional message to his supporters, saying it came as a shock — especially as the couple had followed every rule in their effort to stay legally in the country.

“My husband is a good man — kind, respectful, and full of life. He never disrespected anyone. He doesn’t chase drama or speak to hurt people,” Cadet wrote in a GoFundMe post.

“He has always used his voice to educate, inform, and translate important news for the Haitian community so that everyone could understand what was happening around them.”

Calixte’s detention comes while the couple’s residency case has been pending for more than a year, she said, adding that they had complied with all requirements from immigration authorities.

“We did everything right, followed every step, and waited patiently for USCIS to respond — but now, we’re facing one of the hardest moments of our lives.”

Known for his sharp takes on current events — including his past criticism of the Trump administration — Calixte used his platform not to divide, but to connect.

He frequently urged understanding and empathy, especially toward immigrants navigating the same system he’s now caught in.

“To everyone online: please understand that this is not a joke,” his wife continued. “Behind every story, there is a real person, a real family, and real pain. My husband is more than a name online; he’s a loving husband, a friend to many, and someone who has always tried to do good.”

A GoFundMe campaign launched by Cadet has raised more than $2,300 toward a $15,000 goal in under 24 hours.

The money will help cover bills, legal fees, and other expenses while she fights for his release.

“Please help us bring Mr. Breaking News home — with your prayers, your kindness, and your generosity,” Cadet wrote.

Those wishing to support the family can visit the verified GoFundMe here

As she continues to speak out and share updates on social media, Cadet has one message for his thousands of followers.

“He’ll be home soon to give us all the news himself.”

