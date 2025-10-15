Philip Robinson, 67, of Laurel, was convicted of discharging a pollutant in Prince George’s County, following an investigation by the Attorney General’s Environmental and Natural Resources Crimes Unit (ENRCU).

The probe began after a citizen reported seeing a dark green pickup truck dumping materials at the dead end of Van Dusen Road in Laurel during the early morning hours each week.

Investigators soon caught Robinson in the act.

According to officials, investigators watched as Robinson drove a dark green F-350 truck carrying two 55-gallon barrels to the cul-de-sac on Aug. 23, 2023, and began dumping oil onto the ground.

When approached by officers, Robinson first claimed the substance was “grease traps,” then admitted it was cooking oil. The oil flowed down a ditch and toward Indian Creek, a state waterway, investigators said.

“Illegally dumping cooking grease, oil, or any pollutant can harm our waterways and the communities that depend on them,” Attorney General Anthony Brown said. “My Office will always hold accountable those who pollute Maryland’s waters and threaten Marylanders’ health.”

Officials said Robinson did not have the proper waste hauler license or permit from the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC), which regulates disposal of fats, oils, and grease due to their potential to damage sanitation systems and harm the environment.

Robinson pleaded guilty on Sept. 5 before the Honorable Karen Mason in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County.

He was sentenced to one year (suspended), two years of probation, and 60 hours of community service.

