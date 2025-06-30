‘My Father Was Invincible’: Laurel Son Pens Heartbreaking Plea To Save His Dad

Julio Vasconez said everything changed in an instant.

“Everything seemed to be going as usual… until a couple of months ago,” he said. “We thought it was something minor, maybe a kidney stone. But that day ended with kidney surgery — and the hardest part wasn’t the operation, it was everything that came after.”

Doctors uncovered signs of advanced metastatic cancer in his father’s bones. The primary source hasn’t been found, leaving specialists unable to start targeted treatment. In the meantime, the disease is spreading — and fast.

“My father was always strong, active, full of life,” Vasconez said. “Now he’s bedridden. He’s in terrible pain. He can’t walk. He can’t see anyone. And I, who had always seen him as invincible, can do nothing more than stay by his side.”

Vasconez said the family sought a second opinion, when a doctor came into their lives "who was truly a blessing."

"She confirmed what we feared most," he said. "And even though I tried to prepare myself, hearing the diagnosis was a blow, I still haven’t been able to fully process it."

According to Vasconez, the uncertainty is what is growing fears amongst his family.

"The most unsettling part is that the primary cancer has yet to be found," he added. "Not knowing exactly where it began has meant more exams, more studies, more time lost… and that fills us with uncertainty, because doctors can’t define the ideal treatment without knowing the origin."

The emotional GoFundMe has raised more than $22,000 toward a $26,000 goal as of Monday, June 30. The funds are urgently needed to pay for chemotherapy, spine and hip surgery, medication, immune-boosting injections, and constant care, his son says.

“His body is weak, but his will is not,” Vasconez wrote. “And every day without the right treatment is a day that could change everything, for better or worse.”

Family and friends describe “Mi Pai” as the heartbeat of every gathering — the man who jumped behind the grill, made everyone laugh, offered wise advice, and loved deeply even if he didn’t always say it out loud.

In a public plea, his niece described the situation as an “odyssey.”

“Cancer is a very complicated and fast-moving disease,” she wrote. “The expenses are immense. But love and the will to live can make the impossible, reality.

"Those of us who have gone through this situation in our family know how hard it is, not only for the person with cancer, but also for their entire family and close circle."

Vasconez has been sleeping by his father’s side, waking up to his cries of pain, helping him stand, holding his hand through the worst moments.

“Seeing him like this… it breaks something inside you,” he said.

Even now, despite everything, his father still finds a way to smile — and promise he’s going to make it.

“You’re not just helping save a life,” Vasconez wrote. “You’re helping a family stay whole. You’re giving time, hope, and one more reason to keep fighting.”

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"That’s why I’ve decided to move heaven and earth, together with his friends, my family, and everyone who loves him, to launch this GoFundMe," his son wrote. "Because this isn’t just about helping a cancer patient.

"It’s about giving him a chance to keep living with dignity, to stay with us a little longer, to laugh again, to rise from that bed and be once again the Pai we all love so deeply.

"This is about helping Mi Pai."

