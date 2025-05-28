Masked Man Groping Women In Public Under Investigation In Laurel, Police Say

The Laurel Police Department said it is actively investigating reports of a man targeting women in the area, the agency announced this week folowing several complaints.

The suspect is described as a tall Black man with a thin build, who was seen wearing a mask during the incidents.

Police have not confirmed how many cases have been reported but said the behavior is being taken seriously and remains under investigation.

“We urge everyone to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings,” the department said in a public safety alert.

“If you observe any suspicious activity or have information related to these incidents, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information — or anyone who may have experienced a similar encounter — is being asked to contact the Laurel Police Department by calling 301-498-0092 or by email at LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

Officials say community awareness is key to capturing the creepy suspect.

“We can work together to create a safer environment for everyone," the alert adds. "Please share this message to help spread awareness and protect our community."

