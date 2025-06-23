NULL 91°

Maryland Parents Ditched Baby In Hotel Room To Drink At Waterfront Bar, Sheriff Says

Two Maryland parents are facing charges after they left their 1-year-old child alone in a hotel room so they could go drinking at a waterfront bar in Grasonville, according to the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Queen Anne's County Sheriff
 Photo Credit: Queen Anne's County Sheriff
The Jetty Restaurant and Dock Bar

The Jetty Restaurant and Dock Bar

Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Deputies were called to the Hilton Garden Inn in Grasonville around 9:33 p.m. on Monday, June 16, for a report of child left behind, officials said. 

A hotel employee told deputies that James Grant, of Laurel, and Carrie Zauner, of Columbia, had left their child alone in the room while they went out to The Jetty Restaurant and Dock Bar.

Deputies went to the bar and found the couple drinking, according to investigators. Both admitted to leaving their 1-year-old in the hotel room, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers walked them back to the room and found the child asleep and unattended. A family member was contacted to take custody of the child.

Grant and Zauner were arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and neglect of a minor

“It is beyond imagination that any parent would place their personal interests above the safety and wellbeing of their child,” Sheriff Gary Hofmann said. “I commend hotel management for promptly alerting authorities and our deputies for responding swiftly and appropriately to ensure the child’s safety.”

