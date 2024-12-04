Maryland AG Identifies Officers, Victim In Fatal Laurel Shooting

The decedent was 29-year-old Tyree Winslow of College Park, the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General announced on Wednesday.

Officers involved include Police Officer First Class (PFC) Christopher Weir, a 14-year veteran, and PFC Joseph Debronzo, a 15-year veteran, both assigned to the Howard County Police Department’s Field Operations Division.

The fatal encounter occurred on Saturday, Nov. 30, when officers responded to a home in the 10000 block of American Pharoah Lane for a domestic disturbance.

According to investigators, Winslow fired several shotgun rounds at the front door of the home before entering through a window. When police arrived, he appeared in a second-floor window but refused to comply with officers’ commands, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

The Howard County Police Tactical Team later entered the home after attempts to contact Winslow failed. He was found deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, with several loaded firearms and a knife nearby.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Body-worn camera footage from the involved officers captured the incident. The IID will release the footage within 20 business days unless delays are required to protect witness identities or allow family members to review the video first.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional details have been released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Laurel and receive free news updates.