Mark Johan Bysheim is facing charges in a slew of incidents that the Calvert County Sheriff's Office says began on Monday, Sept. 9, when deputies were called to the Exxon station at 11805 HG Trueman Road in Lusby on reports of a man exposing himself.

According to a witness, a man later identified as Bysheim, who police say is homeless, was seen touching and exposing himself behind a dumpster, leading to his apprehension by responding deputies. Bysheim was charged with indecent exposure.

Then, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, members of the sheriff's office were called to the parking lot of Patuxent Plaza in Solomons, after receiving multiple reports of trespassing.

Upon arrival, deputies were again met by Bysheim, who had thrown trash all over the parking lot and was harassing customers inside the nearby 7-Eleven, investigators said, noting that he had been known to previously trespass on the property. This time, Bysheim was charged with trespassing on private property.

Finally, on Friday, Sept. 13, deputies were again called in to contend with Bysheim's antics. This time, investigators say that they were called to the roundabout in the area of the Southern Connector Boulevard in Lusby, where he again allegedly exposed himself to unwanted parties in the area.

Responding deputies returned to action, again apprehended Bysheim, and took him to the Calvert Count Detention Center, where he was hit with a fresh indecent exposure charge. No information about Bysheim's next court appearance has been released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Laurel and receive free news updates.