Latisha Smith, 33, has been charged with the murder of 48-year-old James McGruder during a domestic disturbance, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Officers were called at around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, to a home in the 13400 block of Finsbury Court, where they found McGruder inside suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Investigators say that Smith shot McGruder during an argument.

She was charged with first-degree murder and related offenses. She is being held without bond.

The murder remains under investigation.

