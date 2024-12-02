Gunman Found Dead After Barricade, Shootout With Officers In Laurel: AG

The incident began around 3:10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, when Howard County officers responded to a home on the 10000 block of American Pharoah Lane for a report of a man banging on the front door, police said.

Upon arrival, police say that officers encountered a woman on an outside upper ledge of the house and an adult male suspect at a window inside the residence with a long gun.

According to investigators, the man fired several shotgun rounds into the door before breaking into the home through a window. When officers arrived, he appeared in a second-floor window, ignoring verbal commands from police.

Investigators say that a shootout ensued between the man and two officers.

The department’s Tactical Team established a barricade and attempted to contact the man, but after unsuccessful attempts, officers entered the home at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.

The gunman was found inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Several loaded firearms and a knife were recovered near the body.

No one else was injured during the incident, police said.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is now investigating the fatal shooting.

Body-worn cameras recorded the incident and are expected to be released within 20 business days, barring delays. The names of the deceased and the officers involved will be released within two business days, unless an extension is necessary, officials said.

