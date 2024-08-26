At around 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 20, several lanes were closed on the interstate near Brooklyn Bridge Road in Laurel, when a driver crashed off the roadway and had to be airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Mount Rainier resident Oscar Ramos, Jr. 36, was later identified as the driver in the fatal single-vehicle crash.

Now the community is rallying around his wife and four children, who range from 1 to 21 years old.

"He was a loving son, husband, father, and friend who touched the lives of so many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him," wife Karina Ramos said.

In just three days, more than $12,000 - more than the original goal - has been raised on behalf of the Ramos family as they continue picking up the pieces following the fatal crash.

"Ozzy was the pillar of this family," Karina Ramos continued. "I am reaching out to the community to help support my family during this difficult time."

Those who want to donate toward the family can do so here.

