Explosion Rocks Maryland Main Street Festival In Laurel, Injures One, Cancels Parade

The explosion happened around 7:15 a.m. on May 10, at the intersection of 4th and Main Streets, the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said.

“Initial report is that a food truck propane tank exploded,” PGFD said in a public alert on X.

One man was rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. The fire was contained, but the impact was immediate.

The City of Laurel later announced that the Main Street Festival Parade had been canceled, though the Festival still went on.

“We understand the disappointment this may cause and are prioritizing safety,” Laurel city officials said in a statement.

Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) crews were on scene throughout the morning assessing the area to make sure the public was safe.

Laurel police urged drivers and visitors to avoid Main Street, which remains closed as the investigation continues.

“Emergency services are on scene to treat anyone who may have been injured,” Laurel Police said. “We appreciate your understanding as we prioritize safety.”

The status of the remainder of the festival was still under review as of late Saturday morning. Laurel officials promised to provide updates as soon as they are available.

