Partly Cloudy 66°

SHARE

Dump Truck Crash On I-95 Shuts Down Traffic During Prince George's County Probe (Developing)

Traffic has cleared up after crash involving a dump truck temporarily shut down the northbound lanes of I-95 in Prince George's County on Tuesday morning.

The crash required a medevac.

The crash required a medevac.

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

At around 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 20, several lanes were closed on the interstate near Brooklyn Bridge Road in Laurel, when a driver crashed off the roadway and had to be airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Lanes were reopened before 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The crash - which reportedly was fatal - is being investigated by Maryland State Police Crash Reconstruction crews.

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Laurel and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE