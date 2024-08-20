Dump Truck Crash On I-95 Shuts Down Traffic During Prince George's County Probe (Developing)

At around 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 20, several lanes were closed on the interstate near Brooklyn Bridge Road in Laurel, when a driver crashed off the roadway and had to be airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Lanes were reopened before 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The crash - which reportedly was fatal - is being investigated by Maryland State Police Crash Reconstruction crews.

This is a developing story.

