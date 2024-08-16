Outback Leather, a staple of the community, was forced to shutter its doors and some tenants had to evacuate their homes when a fire broke out on Monday in Laurel, officials say.

The fire was reported at around 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 12, when crews were met by flames showing from the second story of the multi-use building that houses both apartments and the popular leather shop, which specializes in repairs and custom products.

No injuries were reported, but the second floor apartments were severely damaged, as was the business.

"I talked to Ron," a friend posted on social media. "He’s got insurance but thanks those who want to help out. The other tenants are the ones who will need temporary housing until the building is declared safe.

"No one was hurt physically. The renter whose apartment had the fireball lost everything; and he had no renter’s insurance.

"Ron assured me he will be back, and the store will reopen, eventually. He took water damage to a lot of his stock but the main part of the shop is intact."

Now, the community is rallying to support owner Ronald Sargent, whose business has "been a staple to Laurel's history," according to his daughter.

"Through his leather craftsmanship and memorable personality he has developed close relationships with nearly anyone and everyone that crosses his path," Angela Sargent-Davis said.

"From the motorcycle enthusiast, the police department, racetracks, costume design, to having items shipped from other countries to have the work provided by Outback Leather."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation days later, as they continue to evaluate and assess the damage caused by the blaze.

Residents remain displaced, and Sargent's business is still closed as of Friday, Aug. 16.

"Ronald Sargent is not just a talented leather craftsman, but for the Laurel community he has also been a dedicated landlord and resource for many in need who have come to him when in a crisis big or small," his daughter continued.

"He is a problem solver for many."

At the time the fire broke out, Outback Leather was up for sale, and Sargent was staring at his dream of retiring.

Those dreams are now on pause.

"With the business shut down from the fire and repairs he will not have any income coming into the business and will be unable to sell the building should a buyer come along until everything has been resolved," his daughter added.

Following the fire, a GoFundMe campaign has been arranged on behalf of Sargent, the business, and the tenants, which raised hundreds of dollars as the community hopes to help rebuild.

"Outback Leather is more than just a storefront, but a home to several tenants that live on the second-floor apartments," Sargent-Davis wrote. "Those of whom are now having to be relocated unexpectedly due to the fire.

"He is working as quickly as possible with insurance to repair and create a space that is habitable again for his tenants. But until then these community members are now having their lives flipped upside down being without a home."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

