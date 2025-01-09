Bills Mafia Unites To Support Maryland Father Battling Rare Cancer

Support is swelling among the Bills Mafia and the community as they rally around 29-year-old Maryland resident Ryan Stobnicki, who received a grim diagnosis after going to the doctor for back pain.

In March last year, Stobnicki started to experience back pain, and initially, it was determined that he should start physical therapy, his sister Ashley, said. However, things did not get better.

Stobnicki went back to the doctor to get an MRI, which revealed a tumor in his pelvis, which turned out to be osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone caner.

Described by his sister as "a huge goofball, selfless, a father, a husband, huge Bills and sports fan, and one of the best people (she) knows," Stobnicki has kept his spirits up, though the bills are starting to stack up.

"Ryan has kept a positive attitude all throughout treatment so far, but I would like to help his wife and daughter, by easing the burden of medical and everyday bills," she said.

"Rent, gas, food, daycare, it all starts to add up along with chemo appointments, and everything else they are facing."

Friends, family, well-wishers, and the Bills Mafia have been quick to respond, raising more than $30,000 for the Stobnickis, giving them a chance to breathe.

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who shared their hard-earned money with us during these incredibly difficult circumstances," Ryan and Kara Stobnicki said.

"This fundraiser has relieved us of an unprecedented financial strain as we cope with mounting medical and accessibility expenses and the heartbreaking reality of having cancer."

Anyone interested in assisting the Stobnicki family can do so here.

Go Bills.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Laurel and receive free news updates.