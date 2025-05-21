Asenakech Amdrufael Negewo, of Silver Spring, was killed just after 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 18, when a Honda Civic hit her while she was standing in the roadway near the I-95 exit ramp to eastbound MD-198 in College Park, according to the Maryland State Police investigators.

Negewo was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders.

She had been reported missing earlier that same day through the Montgomery County Department of Police, who issued a public alert in an effort to locate her.

The circumstances of how she ended up in Prince George’s County remain under investigation.

According to a preliminary report, the Honda Civic was driven by Rigoberto Cervantes-Ceferino, 44.

No charges have been announced.

Troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to the scene. The Laurel Police Department assisted with traffic control and road closures, which lasted more than two hours.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

