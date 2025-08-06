A Maryland man is behind bars for the second time decades after a cold case killing that shook the DC law enforcement community and resulted in him changing his name.

Amir Jalil Ali, 62, of Laurel, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 5, by Montgomery County officers working with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, officials announced Wednesday at an afternoon press conference.

Ali is charged in the 1995 murder of his then-girlfriend, 24-year-old Denna Fredericka Campbell — a four-year veteran of the DC Metropolitan Police Department assigned to the 7th District.

Campbell was found dead on Saturday, Sept. 16, 1995, inside the couple’s apartment on Heather Hollow Circle in White Oak. She had been shot five times. Her department-issued handgun was also missing and has still not been recovered.

At the time, Ali was known as Kenneth Burnell Wonsom.

He told police he left their apartment around 3 a.m. to go to the store and came home to find Campbell unresponsive. He called 911 just after 5 a.m., reporting a burglary and claiming his girlfriend had been shot.

Wonsom was initially charged in 1995, but those charges were dropped two months later. He legally changed his name to Amir Jalil Ali in 2021.

Montgomery County Police say detectives in the Major Crimes Division – Homicide and Cold Case Sections – continued to pursue leads over the years, reviewing the original case files and reexamining key pieces of evidence.

A new arrest warrant was secured on Sunday, Aug. 3.

“Our detectives showed true grit and determination, never giving up as they continued to re-examine evidence and follow leads as they emerged,” said Montgomery County Police Chief Marc Yamada. “This arrest represents significant progress in a long-standing investigation, and we hope that it brings some measure of closure to Officer Campbell’s family, friends, and fellow officers who have waited three decades for justice.”

DC Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela A. Smith added: “This arrest is a powerful reminder that Officer Campbell’s life and service have not been forgotten, and it speaks volumes to the dedication and persistence of the investigators working this case."

Ali is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit pending a bond hearing.

