Lanham Man Charged With Arson After Vehicle Torched In Parking Garage: Fire Officials

More than a month after a vehicle was torched in Montgomery County, authorities announced that a suspect has been taken into custody.

Edward Buya Kamara Jr.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
Zak Failla
Edward Kamara, 27, has been arrested following an investigation into an incident reported late on Tuesday, Nov. 19 in the 9700 block of Key West Avenue that caused upwards of $40,000 in damage to a vehicle parked in an area garage.

Kamara was arrested at his home in Lanham, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson said, where he was charged with: 

  • Second-degree arson;
  • First-degree malicious burning;
  • Malicious destruction.

He is reportedly scheduled to make a court appearance next month.

