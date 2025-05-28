Kyon Adams, of Lanham, is accused of killing 33-year-old Cameron Smith during a shooting on Lanham Severn Road, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The shooting happened on Monday, May 19, around 8:20 p.m., officials said.

Officers responded to the 9300 block of Lanham Severn Road for a report of gunfire, and upon arrival, they found Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died shortly after of his injuries, police said. A second person was also shot but survived.

Investigators say a dispute led up to the shooting. Using “various investigative techniques,” detectives identified Adams as the suspect and took him into custody without further incident.

Adams is charged with first-degree murder and related offenses, according to police. He is being held without bond at the Department of Corrections.

The investigation is ongoing.

