Overcast 69°

SHARE

Jose Gregario Cruz-Mendoza Busted With 300+ Rounds On I-97

A Prince George’s County man is behind bars after allegedly firing dozens of shots from his SUV while barreling down a busy Maryland highway, police said.

Jose Gregario Cruz-Mendoza

Jose Gregario Cruz-Mendoza

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Maryland State Police said Jose Gregario Cruz-Mendoza, 45, of Lanham, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 17, after multiple 911 callers reported a white Ford Excursion spraying bullets on I-97 and later along Route 50 in Annapolis.

Troopers from the Annapolis Barrack, with backup from Anne Arundel County Police, pulled over the SUV on Route 50 near I-97 around 4:30 p.m., officials said.

When they approached, officers said Cruz-Mendoza ignored repeated commands to show his hands and instead tried to load a firearm inside the vehicle. 

He was quickly taken into custody and troopers noted signs of impairment.

A search of his SUV turned up a stash of ammo and a gun, including:

  • A Hi-Point 9mm handgun with an altered serial number;
  • 75 spent shell casings;
  • 247 live rounds.

Cruz-Mendoza is charged with:

  • Loaded handgun on person;
  • Loaded handgun in vehicle;
  • Reckless endangerment;
  • Driving while impaired;
  • Other firearm and vehicle charges.

He is being held without bail at the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Anne Arundel County.

to follow Daily Voice Lanham-Seabrook and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE