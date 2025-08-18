Maryland State Police said Jose Gregario Cruz-Mendoza, 45, of Lanham, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 17, after multiple 911 callers reported a white Ford Excursion spraying bullets on I-97 and later along Route 50 in Annapolis.

Troopers from the Annapolis Barrack, with backup from Anne Arundel County Police, pulled over the SUV on Route 50 near I-97 around 4:30 p.m., officials said.

When they approached, officers said Cruz-Mendoza ignored repeated commands to show his hands and instead tried to load a firearm inside the vehicle.

He was quickly taken into custody and troopers noted signs of impairment.

A search of his SUV turned up a stash of ammo and a gun, including:

A Hi-Point 9mm handgun with an altered serial number;

75 spent shell casings;

247 live rounds.

Cruz-Mendoza is charged with:

Loaded handgun on person;

Loaded handgun in vehicle;

Reckless endangerment;

Driving while impaired;

Other firearm and vehicle charges.

He is being held without bail at the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Anne Arundel County.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lanham-Seabrook and receive free news updates.