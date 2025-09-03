Dacara Thompson, 19, was reported missing by her family on Aug. 23.

Since then, PGPD’s Missing Persons Unit and multiple investigative teams have been working the case, Interim Chief George Nader said Wednesday, Sept. 3.

“Anytime a member of our community goes missing, we take it seriously,” Nader said. “We know behind every missing person report is a worried family desperate for answers. Our dedicated detectives of the Missing Persons Unit are committed to locating those who are missing and getting those questions answered.”

On Sunday, Maryland State Police opened a death investigation after a woman’s body was found in a grassy area off Route 50 in Anne Arundel County.

According to state police, shortly before 5 p.m. on August 31, troopers from the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack were dispatched to the area of eastbound US Route 50 in Annapolis for the report of a disabled vehicle.

There, troopers found a woman lying unresponsive in a grassy area near the highway.

It is not believed that the disabled vehicle belonged to the woman, police said.

PGPD said the preliminary investigation revealed a “possible connection” to Thompson’s case.

County Executive Aisha Braveboy added, “Ms. Thompson is a valued member of the Prince George’s County community. Once we learned that Dacara was missing, I asked to be kept up to date on the investigation. The entire county has been praying for Dacara and her loving family. We intend to get her family and our community the answers they deserve.”

As of Wednesday, the deceased woman’s identity has not been confirmed, as investigators await autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine cause and manner of death.

PGPD said it is working with Maryland State Police on the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives.

